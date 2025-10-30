Constellation Technologies Announces Virtual AGM for 2025

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Constellation Technologies Limited ( (AU:CT1) ) has issued an update.

Constellation Technologies Limited has announced its 2025 Annual General Meeting (AGM) will be held virtually on November 28, 2025. The meeting will cover key business items such as financial statements, remuneration reports, and director elections. Shareholders are encouraged to register online to participate and vote, with proxy voting available prior to the meeting. The virtual format allows shareholders to attend, vote, and ask questions, although pre-submitted questions are preferred to ensure they are addressed.

More about Constellation Technologies Limited

Constellation Technologies Limited operates in the technology sector, focusing on providing innovative solutions and services. The company is involved in developing and implementing technology-driven strategies to enhance business operations and market presence.

Current Market Cap: A$2.95M

