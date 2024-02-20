Constellation Brands Announces Board Leadership Changes

Constellation Brands (STZ) has released an update.

Constellation Brands, Inc. has announced the election of Christopher J. Baldwin as a new member and non-executive Chair of their Board of Directors, effective March 1, 2024. Baldwin, with a rich leadership background in various retail and consumer goods companies, including BJ’s Wholesale Club and the National Retail Federation, brings extensive industry experience to the role. The appointment follows the resignation of Susan Somersille Johnson from the Board, with the Board size temporarily reduced to 12 before expanding again to accommodate Baldwin’s election.

For further insights into STZ stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.