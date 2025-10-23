Consorcio ARA Reports Strong Q3 2025 Results

Consorcio ARA SAB de CV ( (CNRFF) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Consorcio ARA SAB de CV presented to its investors.

Consorcio ARA, S.A.B. de C.V. is a prominent Mexican company specializing in the construction and marketing of Affordable Entry-Level, Middle-Income, and Residential housing, as well as the development and leasing of shopping malls. The company operates primarily in the real estate sector and is known for its diversified product offerings and strong financial structure.

In the third quarter of 2025, Consorcio ARA reported a notable increase in its financial performance, with total revenues reaching P$2.01 billion, an 8.1% rise compared to the same period last year. The company’s EBITDA grew by 9.2% to P$298 million, and net income saw a significant increase of 15.0% to P$199.8 million. This positive performance was driven by growth in both the Housing and Shopping Center Divisions.

Key financial metrics highlighted in the report include a 4.1% increase in housing revenues, totaling P$1.86 billion, and a 10.7% rise in shopping center revenues. The average price of homes sold increased by 11.5%, reflecting strong demand in the Middle-Income and Residential segments. Additionally, the company maintained healthy leverage ratios, with a cost-bearing debt to EBITDA ratio of 2.26 times and net debt to EBITDA ratio of 0.39 times.

Consorcio ARA’s strategic focus on sustainable construction was recognized by the International Finance Corporation, which named the company an EDGE Champion for 2025-2026. As the year progresses, the company aims to sustain its positive momentum, anticipating continued strong results.

Looking ahead, Consorcio ARA’s management remains optimistic about maintaining its growth trajectory, supported by its robust financial position and strategic initiatives in sustainable development.

