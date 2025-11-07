ConocoPhillips Reports Q3 2025 Earnings and Dividend Increase

Conocophillips ( (COP) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Conocophillips presented to its investors.

ConocoPhillips, a leading global exploration and production company, focuses on delivering reliable and responsibly produced oil and gas, leveraging its diverse portfolio to meet global energy demands. In its third-quarter 2025 earnings report, ConocoPhillips announced an 8% increase in its quarterly dividend and provided preliminary guidance for 2026. The company reported earnings per share of $1.38 and adjusted earnings per share of $1.61, with cash from operations totaling $5.4 billion.

Key highlights from the report include a raised full-year production guidance to 2.375 million barrels of oil equivalent per day (MMBOED) and a reduction in operating cost guidance to $10.6 billion. ConocoPhillips also reported significant progress in its LNG projects and asset dispositions, with over $3 billion in dispositions in 2025 and a target of $5 billion by the end of 2026.

The company saw a decrease in earnings compared to the previous year, attributed to lower commodity prices, though this was partially offset by higher production volumes and benefits from the Marathon Oil acquisition. ConocoPhillips ended the quarter with $6.6 billion in cash and short-term investments, and it distributed over $2.2 billion to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases.

Looking ahead, ConocoPhillips expects to maintain lower capital and operating costs in 2026, with flat to modest production growth. The company remains focused on delivering incremental free cash flow and advancing its strategic projects, positioning itself for continued financial strength in the coming years.

