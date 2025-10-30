Connexion Mobility Ltd Updates on Buy-Back Program

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:
Connexion Telematics Limited ( (AU:CXZ) ) has shared an update.
Connexion Mobility Ltd has announced an update regarding its ongoing on-market buy-back program. The company reported that it bought back 102,300 ordinary fully paid securities on the previous day, adding to a total of 1,417,313 securities repurchased before that day. This buy-back initiative is part of the company’s strategy to manage its capital structure and potentially enhance shareholder value.
Connexion Telematics Limited
Average Trading Volume: 760,778
Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold
Current Market Cap: A$21.02M
