Connexion Mobility Ltd Updates on Buy-Back Program

Connexion Telematics Limited ( (AU:CXZ) ) has shared an update.

Connexion Mobility Ltd has announced an update regarding its ongoing on-market buy-back program. The company reported that it bought back 102,300 ordinary fully paid securities on the previous day, adding to a total of 1,417,313 securities repurchased before that day. This buy-back initiative is part of the company’s strategy to manage its capital structure and potentially enhance shareholder value.

Average Trading Volume: 760,778

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: A$21.02M

