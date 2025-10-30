CONNEQT Health Reports Strong Growth and Strategic Advances in Q1 FY26

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

CONNEQT Health Limited reported significant growth in the September 2025 quarter, with a 50% increase in Pulse sales and an annualized revenue run-rate exceeding US$3.5 million. The company launched a new pricing model for Pulse, ordered additional units to meet demand, and received recognition as the ‘Best Advanced Blood Pressure Monitor of 2025’ by Yahoo! Health. They also completed a corporate rebrand and secured a U.S. clinical trial contract worth A$1.1 million. The company is focused on scaling consumer engagement through holiday campaigns and in-app monetization, while advancing pilot programs and regulatory strategies in the enterprise sector.

CONNEQT Health Limited, formerly known as CardieX Limited, operates in the health technology industry. The company specializes in developing clinically validated arterial health insights and offers products like the Pulse blood pressure monitor and SphygmoCor XCEL software. Their market focus includes both consumer and enterprise sectors, aiming to bridge clinical care and preventive health through data-driven platforms.

