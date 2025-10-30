CONNEQT Health Limited Reports Quarterly Cash Flow

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

CONNEQT Health Limited reported a net cash outflow from operating activities amounting to $2.624 million for the quarter ending September 30, 2025, primarily due to expenses in research and development, product manufacturing, and staff costs. However, the company saw a positive net cash inflow from financing activities, totaling $2.912 million, driven by proceeds from equity securities and convertible debt securities, indicating a strategic move to bolster its financial position.

CONNEQT Health Limited, formerly known as Cardiex Limited, operates in the health technology industry. The company focuses on developing and providing innovative health monitoring solutions, with a market emphasis on cardiovascular health and related technologies.

Average Trading Volume: 553,302

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$19.96M

