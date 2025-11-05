CONNEQT Health Announces Expiry of Listed Options

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

CardieX ( (AU:CQT) ) has issued an announcement.

CONNEQT Health Limited announced the expiry of 114,527,963 quoted options, exercisable at A$0.20, set to expire on 30 November 2025. The options are currently out of the money, and official quotation will cease on 24 November 2025. This announcement highlights the company’s current market challenges, as the market price of shares is significantly below the exercise price, impacting stakeholders’ decisions regarding option exercises.

More about CardieX

CONNEQT Health is a company focused on medical technology advancements in vascular health. It offers a suite of products including medical and home health devices and digital solutions for hypertension, cardiovascular disease, and other vascular health disorders, leveraging its SphygmoCor® vascular biomarker technology. The company is listed on the Australian Stock Exchange under the ticker ASX: CQT.

Average Trading Volume: 629,448

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$19.96M

See more data about CQT stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue