Connect Biopharma Welcomes New Finance VP

Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited has announced an executive shuffle with the appointment of Lisa Peraza as Vice President, Finance, effective August 12, 2024. Peraza, with a background at Heron Therapeutics and as a licensed C.P.A., replaces Steven Chan, who steps down on September 13 without any operational disagreements. This change is expected to be reflected in the company’s future financial reporting and incorporated into its SEC registration statements.

