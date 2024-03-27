Conifex Timber Reports Significant 2023 Losses

Conifex Timber (TSE:CFF) has released an update.

Conifex Timber Inc. experienced a challenging year, with a reported net loss of $30.6 million, or negative $0.77 per share, for 2023, a stark contrast to the previous year’s net income. The company’s EBITDA from continuing operations also took a hit, showing a negative result of $25.8 million for the year, compared to a positive EBITDA of $46.7 million in 2022. This downturn is reflected in their fourth-quarter results as well, with negative EBITDA and a drop in revenue compared to 2022.

