Conico Limited Schedules Annual General Meeting for November 2025

Conico Limited ( (AU:CNJ) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Conico Limited has announced its upcoming Annual General Meeting, scheduled for 28 November 2025, at its Perth office. Shareholders are encouraged to participate in the meeting, with materials available online for review. The company emphasizes the importance of shareholder voting and provides options for online proxy lodgment, ensuring accessibility and engagement in corporate governance.

More about Conico Limited

Conico Limited is a company listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX: CNJ), operating in the natural resources sector. The company focuses on exploration and development of mineral projects, with a market focus on advancing its interests in Australia.

Average Trading Volume: 1,219,870

Current Market Cap: A$2.99M

