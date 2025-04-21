Congyu Intelligent Agricultural Holdings Issues Profit Warning for 2024

China Finance Investment Holdings Limited ( (HK:0875) ) just unveiled an update.

Congyu Intelligent Agricultural Holdings Limited has issued a profit warning, indicating an expected net loss of approximately HK$130 million for the year ending December 31, 2024, compared to a net profit of HK$51.4 million in 2023. This financial downturn is attributed to a decrease in gains from the disposal of subsidiaries and impairment losses on trade receivables, contrasting with the previous year’s recovery of impaired trade receivables. The announcement is based on preliminary unaudited financial assessments, with final audited results anticipated in late April 2025.

Congyu Intelligent Agricultural Holdings Limited operates in the agricultural industry, focusing on intelligent agricultural solutions and services. The company is incorporated in Bermuda and listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

