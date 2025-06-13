Confidence Intelligence Holdings Limited Announces Share Placing to Raise HK$13.1 Million

Confident Investing Starts Here:

Confidence Intelligence Holdings Limited ( (HK:1967) ) has issued an update.

Confidence Intelligence Holdings Limited has announced a placing of new shares under a general mandate. The company has entered into an agreement with Kingston Securities Limited to place up to 50,000,000 shares at a price of HK$0.27 per share, representing a discount to recent trading prices. This move is expected to raise approximately HK$13.1 million in net proceeds, which could impact the company’s financial position and market operations. The completion of this placing is subject to certain conditions, including approval from the Stock Exchange.

More about Confidence Intelligence Holdings Limited

Average Trading Volume: 109,576

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$81.25M

