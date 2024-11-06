Conduit Holdings Reports Strong Premium Growth Amid Challenges

Conduit Holdings Ltd (GB:CRE) has released an update.

Conduit Holdings Limited, the parent company of Conduit Re, announced a 25.2% year-on-year growth in gross premiums written for the first nine months of 2024, totaling $957.3 million. The company’s reinsurance revenue also surged by 30.3% to $588.2 million, despite facing increased natural catastrophe events. With a focus on maintaining a stable market outlook and deploying capital effectively, Conduit Re remains well-positioned for continued growth in its preferred sectors.

