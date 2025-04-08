Conduit Holdings’ Employee Trust Acquires Additional Shares

The latest announcement is out from Conduit Holdings Ltd ( (GB:CRE) ).

Conduit Holdings Limited announced that the Conduit Employee Benefit Trust has purchased 150,000 shares on the London Stock Exchange to support the company’s employee share schemes. This transaction increases the total shares held by the trust to 8,193,526, representing 4.959% of the company’s total voting rights. The trust, which benefits CHL employees and executive directors, will abstain from voting unless directed by CHL, though CHL cannot dictate how votes are cast.

Conduit Holdings Ltd demonstrates strong financial performance and an attractive valuation profile, contributing to a solid overall score. However, technical analysis highlights a bearish trend, and recent corporate developments pose potential challenges. Despite these, the company’s robust financials and high dividend yield make it an appealing investment, with a need to monitor leadership transitions and loss management.

Conduit Re is a multi-line Bermuda-based reinsurance business with a global reach. It is licensed by the Bermuda Monetary Authority as a Class 4 insurer and has been assigned a Financial Strength Rating of A- (Excellent) and a Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of a- (Excellent) by A.M. Best, with a positive outlook. Conduit Holdings Limited, the ultimate parent of Conduit Re, is listed on the London Stock Exchange.

YTD Price Performance: -28.49%

Average Trading Volume: 645,646

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: £543.6M

