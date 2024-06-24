Conduit Holdings Announces Key Share Award

Conduit Holdings Ltd (GB:CRE) has released an update.

Conduit Holdings Limited has granted Stuart Quinlan, a key management figure, 169,657 Common Shares under its Long Term Incentive Plan, which are set to vest over a three-year period, subject to performance conditions and continued employment. The plan emphasizes growth in Net Asset Value per share and Absolute Total Shareholder Return as primary metrics for award vesting, with stringent targets and provisions for performance measurement. Conduit Re, the company’s Bermuda-based reinsurance business, aims to align long-term growth and shareholder value through these incentive structures.

