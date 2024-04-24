Concurrent Technologies Secures Lucrative Defense Contract

Concurrent Technologies (GB:CNC) has released an update.

Concurrent Technologies Plc has announced a $1.57M contract with a major US aerospace and defense contractor to supply computer products and testing services, marking a strategic move towards offering customized solutions in addition to standard products. The deal, which follows a $0.32M initial design contract, demonstrates the company’s integration capabilities and represents a new revenue stream, strengthening its position in the defense market. Concurrent Technologies is set to replace outdated equipment with their technology on an aircraft upgrade program, reflecting a significant shift in their product strategy and revenue sources.

