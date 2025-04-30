Concorde International Delays Annual Report Filing

Concorde International Group Ltd. Class A ( (CIGL) ) has released a notification of late filing.

Concorde International Group Ltd. Class A has announced a delay in filing its annual report on Form 20-F (Yearly Report) for the financial year ending December 31, 2024. The company cites unanticipated delays in completing its financial statements, which could not be resolved without unreasonable effort and expense. Concorde International expects to file the report within fifteen calendar days following the original due date. The company has indicated that there will be no significant changes in financial results from the previous year. The notification was signed by Swee Kheng Chua, the Chief Executive Officer and Chairman, who assures ongoing compliance efforts.

