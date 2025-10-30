Concord Healthcare Group Restructures Governance Framework

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Concord Healthcare Group Co., Ltd. Class H ( (HK:2453) ) has issued an update.

Concord Healthcare Group Co., Ltd. has announced the abolition of its Supervisory Committee, with its functions to be assumed by the Audit Committee of the Board. This decision, in line with the latest legal provisions and the company’s situation, also involves proposed amendments to the Articles of Association and procedural rules for meetings, which will be subject to shareholder approval. The Board believes these changes are in the best interest of the company and its shareholders, aiming to streamline governance and enhance operational efficiency.

Concord Healthcare Group Co., Ltd. is a joint stock company incorporated in the People’s Republic of China, operating within the healthcare industry. The company focuses on providing healthcare services and products, with a market presence that aligns with the regulations and guidelines of the People’s Republic of China.

