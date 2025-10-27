Concord Healthcare Announces Release of Share Pledge by Controlling Shareholder

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest announcement is out from Concord Healthcare Group Co., Ltd. Class H ( (HK:2453) ).

Concord Healthcare Group Co., Ltd. announced the release of a pledge of 35.6 million H shares by its controlling shareholder, Beijing Concord. This release follows the fulfillment of obligations under a credit line agreement with SPDB, which had initially required the pledge as a guarantee. The release of the pledge signifies a positive development for Concord Healthcare, potentially enhancing its financial flexibility and market position.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:2453) stock is a Sell with a HK$2.50 price target.

More about Concord Healthcare Group Co., Ltd. Class H

Concord Healthcare Group Co., Ltd. is a joint stock company incorporated in the People’s Republic of China, operating in the healthcare industry. The company is primarily focused on providing healthcare services and operates under the regulations of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited.

Average Trading Volume: 5,972,538

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

