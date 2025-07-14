Concord Healthcare Achieves Milestone with First Proton Therapy for Eye Cancer in China

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Make smarter investment decisions with TipRanks' Smart Investor Picks, delivered to your inbox every week.

Concord Healthcare Group Co., Ltd. Class H ( (HK:2453) ) just unveiled an update.

Concord Healthcare Group Co., Ltd. announced that its subsidiary, Guangzhou Concord Cancer Center, completed China’s first proton therapy for choroidal malignant melanoma. This advancement provides a new eye-preserving treatment option, avoiding the traditional method of enucleation, and marks a significant milestone in the field of intraocular malignancy treatment in China.

More about Concord Healthcare Group Co., Ltd. Class H

Concord Healthcare Group Co., Ltd. operates in the healthcare industry, focusing on advanced cancer treatments. The company offers innovative therapies, such as proton therapy, through its subsidiaries like Guangzhou Concord Cancer Center, aiming to fill critical gaps in medical treatment options in China.

Average Trading Volume: 13,184,183

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

For detailed information about 2453 stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue