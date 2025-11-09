Concord Enviro Systems Releases Un-Audited Financial Results for September 2025

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Concord Enviro Systems Limited ( (IN:CEWATER) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Concord Enviro Systems Limited has released its un-audited financial results for the quarter and half-year ending September 30, 2025, as approved by its Board of Directors. The financial results were published in both Financial Express and Loksatta newspapers, reflecting the company’s commitment to transparency and regulatory compliance. This disclosure is part of the company’s adherence to the SEBI Listing Regulations, showcasing its operational performance and financial health to stakeholders.

More about Concord Enviro Systems Limited

Concord Enviro Systems Limited operates in the environmental sector, focusing on providing sustainable solutions for water and waste management. The company is known for its innovative technologies and services aimed at addressing environmental challenges, with a market focus on enhancing ecological sustainability.

Average Trading Volume: 3,479

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: 9.53B INR

