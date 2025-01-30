Conavi Medical Corp. Announces Public Offering to Advance Novasight 3.0

Invest with Confidence: Follow TipRanks' Top Wall Street Analysts to uncover their success rate and average return.

Conavi Medical ( (TSE:CNVI) ) has shared an update.

Conavi Medical Corp. has announced a proposed public offering of units to raise funds for the development and pre-clinical testing of its Novasight 3.0 technology, aiming for a 510(k) clearance application to the U.S. FDA by August 2025. This offering, led by Bloom Burton Securities Inc., will also support working capital and general corporate purposes, positioning Conavi to strengthen its operations and market presence in the cardiovascular imaging sector.

More about Conavi Medical

Conavi Medical is a commercial stage medical device company focused on designing, manufacturing, and marketing imaging technologies for minimally invasive cardiovascular procedures. The company is known for its Novasight Hybrid System, which uniquely combines intravascular ultrasound and optical coherence tomography to provide comprehensive imaging of coronary arteries. The system has received regulatory approvals in the U.S., Canada, China, and Japan.

YTD Price Performance: 17.73%

Average Trading Volume: 5,487

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: $8.97M

