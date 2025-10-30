Comtech Telecommunications Delays Annual Report Filing

Comtech Telecommunications ( (CMTL) ) has released a notification of late filing.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. has announced a delay in filing its Form 10-K (Yearly Report) for the financial period ending July 31, 2025. The delay is primarily due to the need for adjustments following post-closing reviews of financial statements, specifically concerning revised engineering estimates related to a development project in the Satellite and Space Communications segment. The company anticipates filing the report within the 15-day extension period allowed under Rule 12b-25. Financially, Comtech expects a significant reduction in net sales and gross profit by approximately $2.5 million, with results for fiscal 2025 anticipated to be lower than fiscal 2024. However, improved performance is expected in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025. The notification was signed by Michael A. Bondi, Chief Financial Officer, as part of the company’s ongoing compliance efforts.

More about Comtech Telecommunications

Average Trading Volume: 173,297

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: $86.13M

