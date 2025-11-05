Comstock Resources Reports Strong Q3 2025 Results

Comstock Resources ( (CRK) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Comstock Resources presented to its investors.

Comstock Resources, Inc. is an independent natural gas producer primarily focused on the development of the Haynesville shale in North Louisiana and East Texas, with its stock traded on the NYSE under the symbol CRK.

In the third quarter of 2025, Comstock Resources reported improved financial results driven by higher natural gas prices, with total natural gas and oil sales reaching $335 million, including realized hedging gains.

Key financial metrics for the quarter included an operating cash flow of $190 million and an adjusted EBITDAX of $249 million. The company also reported an adjusted net income of $28 million. Comstock turned three Western Haynesville wells to sales, with an impressive average initial production rate of 32 MMcf per day, and divested non-strategic assets for $15 million, while entering an agreement to sell Shelby Trough assets for $430 million.

Looking ahead, Comstock Resources plans to use proceeds from its asset divestitures to reduce long-term debt, reflecting a strategic focus on strengthening its financial position while continuing to develop its core Haynesville shale operations.

