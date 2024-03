The latest announcement is out from Comscore (SCOR).

Pierre-Andre Liduena has announced his resignation from the Board of Directors of comScore, Inc., effective April 1, 2024. This move follows his departure from an affiliate of Charter Communications, which had placed him on the board. His decision to resign is not due to any disputes regarding comScore’s operations, policies, or practices.

