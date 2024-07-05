Computime Group Schedules Annual General Meeting

Computime Group Limited (HK:0320) has released an update.

Computime Group Limited has announced its upcoming Annual General Meeting to be held on September 5, 2024, where the company will present its audited financial statements and director reports, declare a final dividend, and seek approval for director re-elections and remuneration. Additionally, the meeting will include resolutions to authorize share purchases and the allotment of shares within specified limits. The company is set to discuss various ordinary resolutions, including the potential purchase of its shares and the issuance of new shares.

