Computershare Limited (AU:CPU) has released an update.

Computershare Limited has announced an update to their ongoing stock buy-back program, with 30,000 ordinary shares purchased on the previous day. This brings the total number of shares bought back to date to 9,086,516, as part of the company’s effort to return value to shareholders.

