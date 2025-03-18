Computer & Technologies Holdings Ltd. Reports 2024 Annual Results

An update from Computer & Technologies Holdings Ltd. ( (HK:0046) ) is now available.

Computer & Technologies Holdings Ltd. reported its annual results for the year ended December 31, 2024, showing a slight increase in revenue to HK$261,076,000 from HK$257,504,000 in 2023. Despite the revenue growth, the company’s profit for the year decreased to HK$28,896,000 from HK$33,243,000 in the previous year, attributed to higher income tax expenses and increased finance costs. This financial performance may impact the company’s market positioning and stakeholder confidence.

Computer & Technologies Holdings Ltd. operates in the technology sector, focusing on providing IT solutions and services. The company offers a range of products and services, including software development, system integration, and IT infrastructure solutions, catering to various market needs.

YTD Price Performance: 15.03%

Average Trading Volume: 58,550

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$427.1M

