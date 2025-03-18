Computer & Technologies Holdings Ltd. Declares Final Dividend for 2024

Computer & Technologies Holdings Ltd. ( (HK:0046) ) has provided an announcement.

Computer & Technologies Holdings Ltd. has announced a final ordinary cash dividend of HKD 0.055 per share for the financial year ending December 31, 2024. This announcement reflects the company’s financial health and commitment to delivering shareholder value, with the dividend payment scheduled for June 24, 2025, following shareholder approval on June 3, 2025.

More about Computer & Technologies Holdings Ltd.

Computer & Technologies Holdings Ltd. operates in the technology sector, focusing on providing IT solutions and services. The company is known for its expertise in software development, system integration, and IT infrastructure solutions, catering primarily to businesses seeking technological advancements.

YTD Price Performance: 15.03%

Average Trading Volume: 58,550

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$427.1M

Learn more about 0046 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Questions or Comments about the article? Write to editor@tipranks.com