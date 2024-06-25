Computer Modelling Unveils CO2LINK Software

Computer Modelling (TSE:CMG) has released an update.

Computer Modelling Group Ltd. has partnered with Kongsberg Digital to launch CO2LINK, a state-of-the-art software solution designed to enhance CO2 injection and storage for carbon management. The software results from a joint industry project, GELECO2, which aims to address carbon storage challenges in aquifers and repurpose ageing oil and gas reservoirs, thereby supporting the energy transition. CO2LINK integrates advanced simulation technologies to improve the efficiency and safety of carbon storage processes, meeting the industry’s sustainability goals.

For further insights into TSE:CMG stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.