Compumedics Limited Issues New Shares to Institutional Investors

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Compumedics Limited ( (AU:CMP) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Compumedics Limited has issued 7,543,860 fully paid ordinary shares to Australian institutional investors at AU$0.285 per share. This issuance, which did not require disclosure under the Corporations Act, aligns with Compumedics’ compliance with relevant legislative provisions. The move is part of the company’s ongoing efforts to strengthen its financial position and expand its market reach.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:CMP) stock is a Hold with a A$0.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Compumedics Limited stock, see the AU:CMP Stock Forecast page.

More about Compumedics Limited

Compumedics Limited is a global medical device company specializing in diagnostic technology for sleep, brain, and ultrasonic blood flow monitoring. The company, founded in 1987 by Dr. David Burton, has a strong international presence through its subsidiaries Neuroscan in the US and DWL Elektronishe GmbH in Germany, and operates in regions including the Americas, Australia, Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. Compumedics has been recognized for its innovation and export achievements, listing on the Australian Securities Exchange in 2000.

Average Trading Volume: 144,900

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$76.89M

See more insights into CMP stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue