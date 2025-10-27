Compass Pathways’ Psilocybin Study: A Potential Game-Changer for Treatment-resistant Depression

Compass Pathways Plc ((CMPS)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Compass Pathways Plc is conducting a Phase III clinical study titled ‘A Phase III, Multicentre, Randomised, Double-blind, Controlled Study to Investigate the Efficacy, Safety, and Tolerability of Two Administrations of COMP360 in Participants With Treatment-resistant Depression.’ The study aims to evaluate the effectiveness and safety of COMP360, a psilocybin-based treatment, in individuals suffering from treatment-resistant depression (TRD). This research is significant as it explores new avenues for addressing TRD, a condition with limited treatment options.

The intervention being tested is COMP360, a formulation of psilocybin, administered in varying doses (25 mg, 10 mg, and 1 mg) to assess its efficacy and safety. Psilocybin is known for its potential therapeutic effects in mental health disorders, and this study seeks to confirm its benefits in TRD.

The study is designed as a randomized, parallel-assignment trial with quadruple masking, meaning that participants, care providers, investigators, and outcomes assessors are unaware of the group allocations. The primary purpose is to test the treatment’s efficacy and safety in a controlled environment.

The study began on January 25, 2023, with an estimated primary completion date yet to be disclosed. The last update was submitted on October 14, 2025, indicating ongoing progress. These dates are crucial for tracking the study’s development and anticipating results.

The update on this clinical study could influence Compass Pathways’ stock performance positively, as successful outcomes may enhance investor confidence and market position. Given the competitive landscape in mental health treatments, advancements in TRD therapies could set Compass Pathways apart from its peers.

The study is ongoing, with further details available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue