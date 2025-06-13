COMPASS Pathways Approves Key Resolutions at AGM

Confident Investing Starts Here:

COMPASS Pathways ( (CMPS) ) has provided an update.

On June 12, 2025, COMPASS Pathways held its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders, where all proposed resolutions were approved. Key decisions included the re-election of directors, re-appointment of auditors, and approval of financial reports and executive compensations, reflecting strong shareholder support and strategic continuity for the company.

The most recent analyst rating on (CMPS) stock is a Buy with a $23.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on COMPASS Pathways stock, see the CMPS Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on CMPS Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, CMPS is a Neutral.

Compass Pathways demonstrates potential due to its strong equity position and progress in clinical trials. However, significant financial risks due to a lack of revenue and increasing operational costs weigh heavily on its performance. The stock’s upward momentum is promising, but valuation remains challenging due to negative profitability. The recent earnings call underscores both strategic progress and financial challenges, which tempers the overall outlook.

More about COMPASS Pathways

COMPASS Pathways plc operates in the healthcare industry, focusing on mental health care solutions. The company is known for its innovative approaches to mental health treatment, particularly in the development of therapies involving psychedelic substances.

Average Trading Volume: 1,152,331

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $426.2M

