Compass Group Advances Share Buyback Plan

Compass Group plc (GB:CPG) has released an update.

Compass Group PLC has announced the buyback of 2,000 of its own shares as part of a larger $500 million repurchase plan set to conclude in 2024. These shares, bought via BNP Paribas Financial Markets, will be held in treasury to fulfill obligations from employee share schemes. The recent transaction is a continuation of the company’s commitment to return value to shareholders, following a market equivalent of $250 million share buyback commenced in December 2023.

For further insights into GB:CPG stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.