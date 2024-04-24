Compass Group Advances Share Buyback Plan

Compass Group plc (GB:CPG) has released an update.

Compass Group PLC has announced the purchase of 2,000 of its own ordinary shares as part of a larger $500 million share buyback program, with the recent transaction conducted through BNP Paribas Financial Markets. The acquired shares are to be held in treasury, potentially for employee share schemes. Following this purchase, the total number of voting rights in the company remains at 1,702,760,189 Ordinary Shares.

