Companhia Paranaense de Energia Files June 2025 Report

An update from Companhia Paranaense de Energia Pfd ( (ELP) ) is now available.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia has submitted a report as a foreign private issuer for June 2025, in compliance with the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This filing indicates the company’s ongoing commitment to regulatory compliance and transparency, which could impact its market positioning and stakeholder trust positively.

The most recent analyst rating on (ELP) stock is a Buy with a $10.10 price target.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, ELP is a Outperform.

The overall stock score of 78 reflects strong financial performance supported by robust profitability and efficient cash flow management. Technical analysis indicates a bullish trend, while the valuation suggests the stock is well-priced with a solid dividend yield. The absence of recent earnings guidance or notable corporate events limits additional insights, but the fundamental financial health and favorable market trends provide a positive outlook.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia, also known as Energy Company of Paraná, is a Brazilian energy company headquartered in Curitiba, Paraná. It operates in the energy sector, focusing on the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

Average Trading Volume: 254,613

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $6.62B

