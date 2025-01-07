Compagnie du Bois Sauvage Completes Share Buyback

Stay Ahead of the Market: Discover outperforming stocks and invest smarter with Top Smart Score Stocks

Compagnie du Bois Sauvage ( (GB:0O9C) ) has issued an announcement.

Compagnie du Bois Sauvage has announced a buyback of its own shares on the NYSE Euronext Brussels, following authorization from an extraordinary general meeting. Between December 30, 2024, and January 3, 2025, the company repurchased 322 shares for a total of €73,297. This buyback represents 0.2% of its total shares, indicating a strategic move to potentially enhance shareholder value.

More about Compagnie du Bois Sauvage

YTD Price Performance: 3.11%

Average Trading Volume: 46

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: €375.6M

