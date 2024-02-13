Community Healthcare Trust Shares Q4 Supplemental Information

Community Healthcare Trust (CHCT) has released an update.

The Company has released its Supplemental Information for Q4 2023, which is accessible on its website and will be utilized in upcoming investor meetings. While this information, including the investor presentation, is available for stakeholders, it’s explicitly clarified that it has not been “filed” for legal purposes and is not incorporated by reference into any regulatory filings.

