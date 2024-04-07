Comms Group Ltd. Expands Share Quotation

Comms Group Ltd. (Australia) (AU:CCG) has released an update.

Comms Group Ltd. has announced an application for the quotation of 400,000 new fully paid ordinary shares, with the issue date set for April 5, 2024. This move signifies the company’s intent to expand its presence on the ASX, where it’s listed under the code CCG. The application aligns with the ASX Listing Rules, illustrating Comms Group’s growth strategy and compliance with market regulations.

