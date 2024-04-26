Commonwealth Bank Securities Cessation Notice

Commonwealth Bank of Australia (AU:CBA) has released an update.

The Commonwealth Bank of Australia has announced the cessation of a specific category of securities, identified as CAP NOTE 3-BBSW+3.70% PERP NON-CUM RED T-04-24, with a total of 15,900,000 securities ceasing on April 26, 2024. This cessation is part of the bank’s capital management activities and may be of interest to investors and market watchers tracking the bank’s financial instruments.

For further insights into AU:CBA stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.