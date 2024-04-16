Commonwealth Bank Ends Significant Stake in Austin Engineering

Commonwealth Bank of Australia (AU:CBA) has released an update.

The Commonwealth Bank of Australia (CBA) has ceased to be a substantial holder in Austin Engineering Limited as of April 15, 2024. This shift in shareholding status follows changes in relevant interests in the company’s voting securities, as outlined in the bank’s latest filing. The details of the changes and the associated parties are provided in the annexures of the notice.

For further insights into AU:CBA stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.