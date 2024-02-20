Commercial Metals Welcomes New Director with Energy Expertise

Commercial Metals Company (CMC) has released an update.

Commercial Metals Company has expanded its Board of Directors and appointed energy industry veteran Dennis V. Arriola as a new member, effective March 19, 2024. Arriola brings a wealth of experience from his time as CEO of Avangrid, Inc., and various leadership roles at Sempra and SunPower Corporation. He will be up for re-election in 2027 and also contribute to the Audit and Finance Committees, receiving standard non-employee director compensation. His appointment strengthens the board with his expertise in sustainable energy and financial management.

