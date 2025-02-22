Comfort Systems USA Reports Record Earnings and Growth

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksMarket MoversTipRanks Momentum IndexDividend StocksAI StocksLargest Companies by Market Cap
ETFs
Top ETFs by UpsideTop ETFs by Smart ScoreTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Bitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Commodities
Gold
Options
Unusual Options Activity
Popular
Currency
EUR/USD
Pro Newsletters
Smart Investor
Popular
Smart Growth
New
Research Tools
Trending StocksCompare StocksCompare ETFsMost Visited Websites
Daily Feeds
Daily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarStock SplitsStock BuybacksMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit Calculator
Economic Indicators
Inflation RateUnemployment Rate
Class Actions
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Penny Stock ScreenerTechnical Analysis Screener
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Education
Personal FinanceHow To Use TipRanksTipRanks LabsWebinar CenterGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksContact UsCareersReviewsMobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsAdvertise with UsTop Online BrokersBecome an AffiliateTipRanks News WireArrivedEquityMultiple
Follow Us
TOOLS
News
Portfolio
Watchlist
Top Insiders Stocks
Popular
Top Stocks
Popular
Notification Center
Top ETFs
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Earnings
Plans & Pricing
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Market Movers
TipRanks Momentum Index
Dividend Stocks
AI Stocks
Largest Companies by Market Cap
ETFs
ETF Center
Top ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart Score
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Options
Options Market Overview
Unusual Options Activity
Popular
Most Active Options
Options Volume Leaders
Commodities
Gold
New
Crypto
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Currency
Currency Center
EUR/USD
Pro Newsletters
Smart Investor
Popular
Research Tools
Trending Stocks
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
Most Visited Websites
Daily Feeds
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Stock Splits
Stock Buybacks
Market Holidays
Economic Indicators
Economic Indicators Center
Inflation Rate
Unemployment Rate
Federal Funds Rate
Class Actions
Class Actions
Calculators
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Yield Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Dollar Cost Averaging
New
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Popular
Penny Stock Screener
Technical Analysis Screener
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
News
Portfolio
Personal Finance Center
Mortgages
Loans
Investing & Retirement
Spending & Savings
Calculators
Compound Interest Calculator
New
Mortgage Calculator
Popular
Auto Loan Calculator
Student Loan Calculator
401k Retirement Calculator
Enterprise Solutions
Education
How To Use TipRanks
TipRanks Labs
Webinar Center
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
Contact Us
Careers
Reviews
Mobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Top Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
TipRanks News Wire
Follow Us
Company Announcements

Comfort Systems USA Reports Record Earnings and Growth

Comfort Systems USA Reports Record Earnings and Growth

Comfort Systems USA ((FIX)) has held its Q4 earnings call. Read on for the main highlights of the call.

Discover the Best Stocks and Maximize Your Portfolio:

Comfort Systems USA Inc. recently held its earnings call, where the management expressed a generally positive sentiment. The company reported numerous achievements, including record earnings, strong revenue growth, and a high backlog, alongside improvements in margins. They also highlighted successful acquisitions and increased returns to shareholders. However, management acknowledged some challenges, such as the impact of deferred tax payments and anticipated tough comparables in 2025.

Record Annual and Quarterly Earnings

Comfort Systems USA announced record-breaking earnings for both the annual and fourth-quarter periods. The quarterly earnings per share saw a significant 60% increase from the previous year, reaching $4.09 per share. This performance underscores the company’s robust operational execution over the past year.

Strong Revenue Growth

The company reported a robust 38% increase in revenue for the fourth quarter, amounting to $1.9 billion. For the full year, revenue reached $7 billion, marking a 35% increase compared to 2023. This strong revenue growth reflects the company’s successful strategies and market demand.

Significant Backlog Growth

The backlog of projects reached a new all-time high of $6 billion, indicating sustained demand and business confidence. This includes a same-store increase in backlog both sequentially and year-over-year, providing a solid foundation for future revenue.

High Operating Cash Flow

Operating cash flow for 2024 was notably strong at $849 million, contributing to a full-year free cash flow of $1.176 billion. This healthy cash flow supports the company’s ongoing operations and strategic investments.

Improved Gross Margins

The company achieved improved gross profit margins, with the fourth quarter margin increasing to 23.2% from 20.6% in the previous year. Both the mechanical and electrical segments showed similar improvements, bolstering overall profitability.

Successful Acquisitions

Recent acquisitions have exceeded expectations, with the addition of Century Contract expected to generate an additional $90 million in revenue. These strategic acquisitions are pivotal in driving growth and expanding market presence.

Dividend Increase

Reflecting its strong cash flow and commitment to shareholder returns, Comfort Systems USA increased its quarterly dividend by five cents to forty cents per share. This move demonstrates confidence in sustained financial health and profitability.

Deferred Tax Payment Impact

An $80 million tax payment was deferred to the first quarter of 2025 due to Hurricane Barrel, affecting cash flow timing. The company is managing these deferred payments while maintaining operational effectiveness.

Tough Comparable Expected in 2025

Looking ahead, the company anticipates facing tough comparables in 2025, with expectations of high single-digit percentage growth in same-store revenue. This forecast underscores the company’s cautious optimism and strategic planning for sustained growth.

Guidance and Forward-Looking Statements

Comfort Systems USA provided strong forward guidance, highlighting a remarkable financial performance in the fourth quarter of 2024 with a 38% increase in revenue to $1.9 billion. The full-year revenue reached $7 billion, a 35% increase from 2023. Record quarterly earnings per share of $4.09 were noted, up 60% from the previous year, with full-year earnings per share at $14.60 compared to $9.01 in 2023. Operating income surged by 88% to $226 million for the quarter, with an operating income percentage rising to 12.1%. The company also emphasized its impressive free cash flow for the year, amounting to $1.176 billion, and announced a dividend increase, reflecting its solid financial footing.

In conclusion, Comfort Systems USA’s earnings call painted a positive picture of the company’s financial health and operational success. With record earnings, robust revenue growth, and strategic acquisitions, the company is well-positioned for future challenges. While deferred tax payments and tough comparables in 2025 present challenges, the company remains optimistic about its growth trajectory and commitment to delivering shareholder value.

Related Articles
TipRanks Auto-Generated Newsdesk
Premium
Comfort Systems Highlights 2024 Financial Growth and Strategy
8K
FIX
TheFly
Premium
Comfort Systems USA raises dividend by 5c to 40c per share
FIX
Looking for investment ideas? Subscribe to our Smart Investor newsletter for weekly expert stock picks!
Get real-time notifications on news & analysis, curated for your stock watchlist. Download the TipRanks app today! Get the App
1

Latest News Feed

More Market News >

More Articles

More News >

Stock Comparison

Quantum ComputingAICryptocurrencyBitcoin StocksDividendValueBiotechOilChineseChat GPTBanksAirlineBeer & BeveragesEnergy

Investment Ideas

Analyst Top StocksSmart Score StocksStock ScreenerTop Wall Street AnalystsInsiders' Hot StocksTop Penny StocksUnusual Options ActivityTop ETFs by Upside Potential