Comfort Systems Highlights 2024 Financial Growth and Strategy

Comfort Systems ( (FIX) ) just unveiled an announcement.

On February 21, 2025, Comfort Systems USA, Inc. released an investor presentation to its website, showcasing its financial performance and strategic focus areas. The presentation highlighted the company’s use of non-GAAP financial measures to provide supplemental insights into its operations, noting that these figures should not replace GAAP results. The company reported significant growth in revenue and net income for 2024, emphasizing its strong market position and financial stability. The presentation also discussed potential risks and uncertainties affecting future performance, including economic conditions, labor shortages, and competition.

More about Comfort Systems

Comfort Systems USA, Inc., a Delaware corporation, is a leading provider of commercial, industrial, and institutional heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and electrical contracting services. The company operates in the mechanical, electrical, and plumbing sectors with a strong focus on industrial markets, including technology and manufacturing. It boasts over $7 billion in annual revenue and employs more than 18,000 people across 180 locations.

YTD Price Performance: -10.82%

Average Trading Volume: 416,489

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

Current Market Cap: $13.6B

