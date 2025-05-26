Comet Ridge Limited Issues 55 Million Warrants to Bolster Financial Position

Confident Investing Starts Here:

Comet Ridge Ltd ( (AU:COI) ) has provided an announcement.

Comet Ridge Limited has announced the issuance of 55,000,000 unquoted warrants with an exercise price of $0.16 each, effective from May 26, 2025. This strategic move aims to strengthen the company’s financial position and support its ongoing projects, potentially enhancing its market presence and offering opportunities for stakeholders.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:COI) stock is a Hold with a A$0.21 price target.

More about Comet Ridge Ltd

Comet Ridge Limited operates in the energy sector, focusing on the exploration and development of coal seam gas and other natural gas resources. The company is primarily engaged in the production of clean energy solutions to meet growing market demands.

Average Trading Volume: 1,012,599

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$167.5M

