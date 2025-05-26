Comet Ridge Extends GSA Terms with CleanCo to Align with Mahalo Project

Confident Investing Starts Here:

Easily unpack a company's performance with TipRanks' new KPI Data for smart investment decisions

Receive undervalued, market resilient stocks right to your inbox with TipRanks' Smart Value Newsletter

Comet Ridge Ltd ( (AU:COI) ) has provided an announcement.

Comet Ridge Limited has announced amendments to its Gas Sales Agreement (GSA) with CleanCo Queensland Limited, extending the dates for two remaining conditions to March 31, 2026, to align with the expected final investment decision for the Mahalo Joint Venture Gas Project. The gas supply will commence in 2027 at a lower rate initially, matching the ramp-up from the Mahalo gas fields with CleanCo’s requirements. This agreement underscores Comet Ridge’s role in supporting the reliability of the Queensland electricity market and its strategic positioning in the energy sector.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:COI) stock is a Hold with a A$0.21 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Comet Ridge Ltd stock, see the AU:COI Stock Forecast page.

More about Comet Ridge Ltd

Comet Ridge Limited (ASX: COI) is an Australian energy company focused on developing natural gas resources for the east coast Australian market. The company has interests in various tenements and projects in Queensland, with its flagship being the Mahalo Gas Hub project. This project consists of low-cost, sales specification natural gas blocks near Gladstone, containing low CO2 gas reserves. Comet Ridge aims to supply the east coast gas market and meet increasing domestic and international demand for natural gas.

Average Trading Volume: 1,019,453

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$167.5M

See more data about COI stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & Disclosure

Looking for a trading platform? Check out TipRanks' Best Online Brokers , and find the ideal broker for your trades.