Comet Ridge Appoints New CFO to Advance Gas Projects

Comet Ridge Ltd ( (AU:COI) ) has provided an announcement.

Comet Ridge Limited has appointed Mr. Robin Polson as its new Chief Financial Officer, effective November 10, 2025. Mr. Polson brings over three decades of experience in corporate finance, having held roles in finance and investment banking across South Africa, The Netherlands, and Australia. His expertise in gas marketing and funding is expected to benefit Comet Ridge as it progresses with the Mahalo JV gas project, aiming to deliver natural gas to the east coast market. This strategic appointment underscores the company’s commitment to advancing its projects and enhancing its market position.

More about Comet Ridge Ltd

Comet Ridge Limited (ASX: COI) is an Australian energy company focused on developing natural gas resources for the east coast Australian market. The company has tenement interests in Queensland and a block in NSW with Santos, near the Narrabri project. Its flagship Mahalo Gas Hub project offers low-cost, low CO2 natural gas reserves, with plans to supply the east coast gas market. Comet Ridge also holds exploration assets in the Galilee Basin, aiming to meet increasing domestic and international demand for cleaner energy.

Average Trading Volume: 489,125

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$149.6M

