Comera Life Sciences Announces Sweeping Workforce Termination

Comera Life Sciences Holdings (CMRA) has released an update to notify the public and investors about termination and asset disposition expenses.

The board of directors of the Company decided on January 29, 2024, to terminate all employees and executive officers by January 31, 2024. The financial impact of these terminations under generally accepted accounting principles is currently unknown. The Company will report the estimated charges within four business days after they are determined.

