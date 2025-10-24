Colony Bankcorp Reports Steady Q3 2025 Performance

Colony Bankcorp ( (CBAN) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Colony Bankcorp presented to its investors.

Colony Bankcorp, Inc. is a bank holding company for Colony Bank, offering a range of banking solutions including mortgage lending, government-guaranteed lending, consumer insurance, and wealth management, primarily operating in Georgia and parts of Alabama and Florida. In its third quarter of 2025, Colony Bankcorp reported a net income of $5.8 million, a slight increase from the previous year but a decrease from the previous quarter. The company declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.1150 per share. Key financial metrics showed a growth in total loans to $2.04 billion and total deposits to $2.58 billion, with a net interest margin increase to 3.17%. The bank’s operating net income rose to $8.2 million, driven by an expansion in net interest margin and strong noninterest income. The company also highlighted its ongoing merger with TC Federal Bank, expected to close in the fourth quarter, and its strategic investments in talent to drive future growth. Looking forward, Colony Bankcorp is optimistic about its growth trajectory, supported by strategic investments and a focus on sustainable performance.

